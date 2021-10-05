EAM Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 218.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,348 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.57% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,165. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $537.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

