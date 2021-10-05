EAM Investors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $104.30. 3,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,747. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

