EAM Investors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 669,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

AR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 171,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

