EAM Investors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,814 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,960. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $576.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

