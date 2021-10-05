EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Perficient comprises about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,377. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.