EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,070 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,229. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -169.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.