Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $886.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

