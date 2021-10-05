Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 1,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.