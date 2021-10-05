East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on East Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,538. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

