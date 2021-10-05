Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $2,076,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.