Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 97,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

