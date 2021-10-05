Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 55.7% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ETV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $173,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

