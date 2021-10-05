Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE CGY opened at C$62.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$703.63 million and a PE ratio of 37.92. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$53.27 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.69.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,690.90. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.11, for a total value of C$292,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,072.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $710,375.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

