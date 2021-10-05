Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCHWF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Columbia Care to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Columbia Care from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

CCHWF stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

