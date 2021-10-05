EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDRVF. Citigroup downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

EDRVF stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

