EDUCare 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.45 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $3.33 million and $2.45 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.21 or 0.08163874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00258377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00111078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013133 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

