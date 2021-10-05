eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Critical Contrast

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for eGain and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.30%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than eGain.

Volatility and Risk

eGain has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 8.89% 17.29% 7.50% Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eGain and Intellicheck’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $78.29 million 4.16 $6.96 million $0.21 49.43 Intellicheck $10.73 million 14.70 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -842.00

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eGain beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

