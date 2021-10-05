eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Critical Contrast

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for eGain and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|eGain
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Intellicheck
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Volatility and Risk
eGain has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares eGain and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|eGain
|8.89%
|17.29%
|7.50%
|Intellicheck
|-3.77%
|-5.20%
|-4.64%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
52.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares eGain and Intellicheck’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|eGain
|$78.29 million
|4.16
|$6.96 million
|$0.21
|49.43
|Intellicheck
|$10.73 million
|14.70
|$560,000.00
|($0.01)
|-842.00
eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
eGain beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
