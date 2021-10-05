Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.26. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,912. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

