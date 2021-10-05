Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 619,132 shares of company stock valued at $158,225,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $229.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

