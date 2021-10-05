EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.39 on Monday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 116.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

