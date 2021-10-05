Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $60.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Emera has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.