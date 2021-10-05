Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is witnessing higher operating costs including labor, tariffs and transportation costs. These costs will persist over the rest of the fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, adjusted gross margin is expected to fall year over year on rising inflationary cost pressures. Nonetheless, it is experiencing strong growth in auto care and batteries businesses, which fueled third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Growth across the company’s segments led by favorable consumer demand fueled its performance. International markets delivered growth in all categories. Management is focused on boosting the top line and margins while achieving operational excellence. Fiscal 2021 revenues are likely to grow 8-9% on distribution gains, higher demand and favorable currency impacts.”

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENR. Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.89.

ENR stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Energizer has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 413,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.