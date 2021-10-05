Ennis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ennis stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

