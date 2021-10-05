Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Critical Comparison

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.48% 11.12% 2.12% Algonquin Power & Utilities 33.35% 7.59% 3.04%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Entergy and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 2 4 0 2.43

Entergy presently has a consensus price target of $117.57, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entergy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.11 billion 2.01 $1.41 billion $5.66 17.91 Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.51 $782.46 million $0.64 23.20

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Entergy pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entergy has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Entergy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

