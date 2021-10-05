Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,715 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.