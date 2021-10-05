Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,014,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $236.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

