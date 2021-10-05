Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

