Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,193 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the period. 22.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.69.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. Research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCRD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

