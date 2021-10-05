Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after acquiring an additional 195,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

