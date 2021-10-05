EOS Market Capitalization Hits $4.39 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. EOS has a total market cap of $4.39 billion and $1.39 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00009179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,035,903,629 coins and its circulating supply is 959,903,218 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

