EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 821.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.