Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.97.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,298 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

