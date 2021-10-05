Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,111,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $239,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

