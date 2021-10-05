Ergoteles LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Plexus by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Plexus by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.