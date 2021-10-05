Ergoteles LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.74. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $176.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

