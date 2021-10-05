Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 16,600 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 282.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCIV stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

