Ergoteles LLC Takes $473,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

