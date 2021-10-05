Ergoteles LLC Takes $473,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.