Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.24% of Galectin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $107,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $218.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.