Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.31% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 3,773.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

