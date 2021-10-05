ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of ESR Cayman in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $$3.00 on Monday. ESR Cayman has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

