Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.