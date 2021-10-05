Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EUTLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.89.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.