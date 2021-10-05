Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.79. 545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.