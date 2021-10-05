Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. 51,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

