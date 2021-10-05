Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 279,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,687,070. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.