Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.56. 28,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,799. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

