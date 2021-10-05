Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.18. 24,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,173. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.73 and its 200-day moving average is $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

