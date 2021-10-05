Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.7 days.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.