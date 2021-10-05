eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) traded down 7.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $38.08. 20,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,583,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,700 shares of company stock worth $17,218,130 in the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

