F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

